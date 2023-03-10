More than 400 wraps of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine and at least 90 Cannabis plants have been seized during a crackdown on county lines in the Thames Valley.

Warrants took place across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire during a week of action beginning 27 February.

A number of weapons were also seized including a baseball bat, machetes and an array of hunting, flick, Rambo and kitchen knives.

A total of 102 people were arrested and 54 people have been charged.

County lines drug dealing is where organised crime groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

This type of offending often exploits children and vulnerable people who may have addiction or mental health issues.

Victims are often exploited by OCGs who groom, coerce and often will use intimidation and violence in order to supply drugs to others.

As well as warrants, there were a number of activities that took place across the force that focused on safeguarding victims of these crimes, whilst also taking measures that look to prevent people becoming victims.

During the week of action, Thames Valley Police:

Arrested 102 people

Charged 54 people

Safeguarded 37 people

Visited 78 addresses that have been taken over by a county line

Submitted 6 National Referral Mechanism referrals to date

Seized over 400 wraps of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine

Seized at least 90 Cannabis plants

A number of weapons seized including a baseball bat, machetes and an array of hunting, flick, Rambo and kitchen knives meaning numerous weapons have been taken off of our streets.

Seized approximately £66,000 in cash

Seized approximately 160 mobile phones

Detective Inspector Simon Hannam of Thames Valley Police’s Drugs Focus Taskforce said: “It has been an important week going forward as we have gathered really useful intelligence which will help us continue to tackle county lines drug dealing.

“We focus on combatting county lines every day, but this intensification week highlights to the public our commitment to fighting these offences.

“It should also serve as a message to offenders. We will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our communities, and to bring to drugs into them.

“We know who you are, we will arrest you, stop your supply and seize your drugs and cash."

