An image has been released by Hampshire firefighters showing a car parked in front of their vehicle access doors.

The picture, shared on Twitter by Tadley Fire Station, shows the vehicle parked on 'keep clear' markings, hampering access to their bay doors.

The post reads: “Taken this morning, parked right across the front of the bay door and on top of the "KEEP CLEAR" markings.

"Our forecourt is not a place to stop/park on, we have to have unimpeded access and egress from the station."

The post has received almost 70 comments with one Twitter user saying: "This is totally unbelievable.

"I work at another station and people do exactly the same thing, turn around on the forecourt, and when challenged we get indignant and rude replies.

"But would be the first to complain if we didn’t arrive on time due to a delay!

"Name and shame."

Another user commented: "We have a school opposite my old station with very similar consequences.

"If you say anything all you get is a wave and a 'I'll only be a minute'."

Someone else commented on the post saying: "This should be an immediate police response.

"Towed and sent to court for a massive fine. Purposely endangering lives is not acceptable."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...