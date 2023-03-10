Frontline hospitals in Ukraine received medical equipment donated by University

Stretchers, catheters, stethoscopes and paediatric feeding tubes are among the items that have been donated to frontline hospitals in Ukraine.

Oxford Brookes University has donated the items. It trains the next generation of paramedics and nurses and uses a range of equipment that is regularly updated to match that used by NHS professionals.

With the help of UK-based charity, Transport a Sister, obsolete kit that is still safe and in good working order has been sent to help treat casualties in Ukraine.

Justin Cule, Clinical Skills and Simulation manager at Oxford Brookes University explained: "We were having a clear out and found various pieces of obsolete equipment that were once used for training purposes.

Oxford Brookes University has donated medical equipment Credit: Oxford Brookes

The used kit is all very serviceable, but is no longer used by the NHS. It's ideal for an emergency or frontline situation where there is a shortage of supplies. "

Transport a Sister, helps women and children who are fleeing the war to get themselves to safer countries. It also helps get the right supplies to places in Ukraine that need them the most.

Torhalla Metsniin, one of the charity's volunteers, said the organisation had helped more than 10,000 refugees since the start of the war, as well as helping to transport aid from the UK.

She said: "The equipment from Oxford Brookes has been successfully delivered to a frontline field hospital in the city of Kharkiv. The medics there couldn't believe their luck when they received it, as this sort of kit is in very short supply and will make a huge difference when treating casualties."

How two Ukrainian refugees became cake entrepreneurs in Oxfordshire town of Wantage

Nine-year-old child refugee celebrates Royal Ballet School place on first anniversary of Ukraine war