The principal of an Hampshire sixth form college put on lockdown yesterday says it will open as normal this morning with support teams on hand for students.

Police were called to Barton Peveril, Eastleigh after reports of someone with a knife on the campus yesterday afternoon (March 9).

Some students hid in cupboards while police dealt with the situation.

Officers say it was an isolated incident.

The sixth form says staff will be checking students' ID before they're allowed onto campus and has sent a letter to reassure parents and guardians.

The college says it is currently working closely with police to establish the exact nature of the disturbance.

It decided to lockdown the campus following reports of an unauthorised person on campus and says it made the decision to use the procedure it has previously rehearsed for. The lockdown lasted around 35 minutes.

Hampshire Police says officers attended and worked with staff at the school, however no injuries were reported and no weapon has been located but the force is investigating