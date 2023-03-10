A maternity unit in Dorset has been rated as 'inadequate' and issued with a warning notice.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found the unit at Poole Hospital, where around 4,000 babies a year are delivered, doesn't always have enough staff to keep women and babies safe.

The unit was previously rated as 'good' but inspectors have a found a 'deterioration' in the quality of its safety and leadership.

Surgery at Poole Hospital also 'requires improvement'.

The CQC report states: 'The service did not always have enough midwifery or medical staff to keep women and babies safe.

'The maintenance of the environment, especially in relation to the emergency call bell systems, were not sufficient to maintain patient safety.'

The health inspectors also found that 'managers did not always investigate incidents thoroughly or in a timely way.'

This inspection comes at a time when there is a lot of disruption at the hospital trust, which is currently re-organising how it provides health care across its two main sites in Poole and Bournemouth.

Siobhan Harrington, University Hospitals Dorset Chief Executive said: "I know how hard our staff are working, often under pressure, so it is disappointing to receive the judgements.

"However, we know that these reports are reflective of the challenges across the Trust as we are not currently providing consistent standards of care.

"I do believe though that the themes within the reports are fixable. We have already put improvements in place and addressed some of the issues raised.

"We recognise though that there is more to do and will ensure we take the actions needed.

" I was very pleased that the CQC reports also highlighted some best practice across our hospitals, including the caring nature of our colleagues, with the CQC stating that patients told them our staff treated them well, with compassion and kindness.

"In light of the CQC's advice, we now need to make sure we have everything in place to improve processes, management and leadership across the Trust that have been impacted by the disruption of our merger, the pandemic and industrial action.

"With the wonderful colleagues I have across UHD I know we can do this.

"We look forward to welcoming the CQC back to our hospitals to show them the changes we are making."