Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman in her 70s was found dead at a house in Basingstoke.

Police and an ambulance were called to an address in Schubert Road early on Thursday morning (9 March) to reports of a woman with serious injuries.

She died at the scene and her n ext-of-kin have been informed.

A 72-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on police bail.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: " The investigation is in its early stages and officers are working to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"As part of our initial enquiries, a 72-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

"Officers will remain at the scene today while enquiries are carried out. If you have any concerns or information please don’t hesitate to speak to them."

