Police called to college after reports of person with knife inside grounds

Police were called to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh this afternoon (March 9) after reports of a person with a knife inside the grounds.

Officers attended and worked with staff at the school, but no injuries have been reported and no weapon has been located.

Hampshire Police are investigating to establish the exact circumstances of the report.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to call 101 stating the reference number: 44230095510.