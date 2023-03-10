Police have confirmed that three boys suffered minor injuries after a college in Southampton went into lockdown, with armed police attending, following reports of an intruder armed with a knife.

Police were scrambled to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh at 2:20pm on Thursday, and pupils and staff went into lockdown procedures.

Three boys suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of five or six boys who had entered the school grounds but no knife injuries were suffered, according to Hampshire Police.

A force spokesman said: "Due to the nature of the report, armed officers were deployed alongside unarmed officers.

"On arrival, Barton Peveril College had closed down the grounds. No weapon was located and at this time no knife-related injuries have been reported.

"Following extensive enquiries, three boys were identified as sustaining minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of five to six boys entering the college grounds. Police officers are supporting these victims.

"We believe this group were seen shortly before in Grantham Park, Eastleigh.

"We are working to identify them and find out the exact circumstances of why they were in the college, and what happened once they were."

Police were called to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh on Thursday 9 March. Credit: ITV Meridian

Chief Inspector Will Rollinson, district commander for Eastleigh, said: "I understand that this will have been a very stressful incident for the students of the college, and would like to thank them for their cooperation and help yesterday as we were trying to ensure everyone's safety.

"I would also like to acknowledge the quick work of staff yesterday that enabled us to work quickly and conduct a thorough search for any weapons.

"This incident is an absolute priority for us. We are working hard to identify those involved and ensure students are safe. We will not tolerate violence or weapons in our community - especially within our educational settings.

"Officers will be on site today conducting enquiries, so you may notice an increased presence of officers in the area. If you have any concerns, please feel free to approach us and talk to us. We want to hear from you."

Barton Peveril College principal Rob Temple said: "We followed our lockdown procedures as we were warned there was an intruder carrying a weapon on the college site.

"We have since learnt that the intruders had already left the campus and that there is no evidence of a knife, or any weapon, being involved in the incident at the college yesterday.

"We are grateful to the ongoing support of the police in this matter and for the presence of Police Community Support Officers, who have been on site throughout the day to provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and to support our safeguarding expectations."

