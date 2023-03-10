Police are asking for the public's help after a series of indecent exposures in woodland in Dartford, Kent.

A man was seen acting inappropriately in the Enchanted Woodland area near Chaucer Way around 2.30pm and 7.00pm on Monday 27 February 2023 and again around 2.30pm on Friday 3 March.

The suspect is described as being white, of slim build, and was wearing a black woollen hat at the time of the offence.

Acting Detective Inspector Matthew Childs, of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: "Kent Police takes reports of indecent exposure seriously and we continue to make house-to-house enquiries, conduct CCTV enquiries, and maintain increased patrols for reassurance.

"After exhausting initial lines of enquiry, we are appealing to the public for help to identify the suspect.

"We are especially interested in support from residents with relevant doorbell camera footage or residential CCTV, and any drivers with related dashcam footage, who were in the area at the time of the incidents."

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting crime reference number 46/38024/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...