'Sex offenders should stay on register for life', says victim of sexual abuse

WATCH: Laura Stewart talks to ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds

A woman from Bournemouth is campaigning for sex offenders to stay on the register for life.

As it stands, those who are put on it indefinitely can apply to be removed after 15 years.

Laura Stewart, who was abused as a child, has started a petition to deny sex offenders the right to remove their names.

The Dorset mother says her fight to convict her abuser, and her decision to go public, will all have been in vain unless the law changes.

Laura was 11-years-old when her abuse started when she stayed for weekends with someone she viewed as a father figure.

She said: "I would wake up in the middle of the night and he had his hands in places that he shouldn't have, and the abuse continued, it wasn't until I was 16 that I moved out of home and moved in with a boyfriend and that's when it stopped.

"I think when you're in that situation, you know it's wrong, but you don't know what to do about it."

With Laura's testimony when she was just 18, her abuser was jailed for three years, and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

WATCH: Laura tells ITV News Meridian she has to fight for the law to be changed

Laura says her motive for the petition is to take away the secrecy and taboo so that children don't endure the trauma of abuse and keep silent.

She wants children to know that someone will always listen to them and that the system protects them, not the perpetrators.

She added: "People say I'm brave but I don't feel brave, I feel incredibly vulnerable because the justice system hasn't done what I was expecting it to do, what I'd almost been promised it would do.

"I'm scared. I'm scared for my children, I'm scared for other people's children, I'm scared that these people are being protected by the justice system almost, and that the victims are just left high and dry."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, please see the following charities for support information: Women's Aid, Rape Crisis, Victim Support, The Survivors Trust, Male Survivors Partnership.

Other places you can get help include a doctor or practice nurse at your GP surgery or find your nearest sexual assault referral centre (SARC).