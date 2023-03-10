A warning has been issued to Mercedes drivers following a number of car thefts across Dorset.

The police force says there have been five thefts of vehicles, two attempted thefts and one theft from a vehicle across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

The thefts took place between Friday 20 January 2023 and Thursday 2 March 2023.

Dorset Police think the thieves are targeting keyless vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Karen Penn, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “An investigation is underway into the series to identify the offenders.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the relevant areas and dates, or may have captured any footage to help our enquiries, to please get in touch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that if you have a keyless vehicle, please leave your key in a screened or signal-blocking box or pouch if possible.

“If that is not available, keep your key, including any spare keys, at home and well away from your vehicle to disrupt communication range and avoid leaving them near your door or window.

“While our enquiries are continuing, I would urge anyone with information about those responsible to please contact Dorset Police.”

Police say the thefts happened in the following locations: