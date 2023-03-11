A bearded dragon was saved after being found in freezing temperatures in an East Sussex park.

A member of the public found the reptile near the pavilion at Hailsham Cricket Club on Thursday afternoon (9 March) and contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Rachel Smith said: "Reptiles do not cope well with cold weather and this bearded dragon was saved from freezing conditions. This poor animal would not have survived for long in this cold weather if he hadn’t been found.

"Bearded dragons are endothermic which means they cannot generate their own body heat and need warmth to survive. They are native to Australia so when they are kept in this country they require a heat lamp to keep temperatures high. Had he not been found he would have been at death’s door before long.

The RSPCA recommends to microchip reptiles so that lizards like Dave can be easily reunited if lost and found.

"We’re so grateful to the member of the public who found the lizard at the cricket ground. We’re now making enquiries to find out how it came to be in the park. Unfortunately he was not microchipped and despite making local enquiries no one has come forward.

"We’re urging anyone who has any information about this bearded dragon to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018."

The lizard, who has been named Dave, is now in RSPCA care.

Inspector Rachel added: "We know times are tough right now. The RSPCA has launched a new cost of living hub to signpost owners to the lifelines which are available right now as prices rise, including specific advice for exotic animals like this bearded dragon."