Officers investigating an assault on a man outside a betting shop in Gillingham have released a CCTV image.

At 11.30am on Friday 3 March 2023, Kent Police was called to the report of an unprovoked assault in the High Street.

A man seen standing in Canterbury Street walked to its junction with the High Street and approached another man.

It is alleged he then struck the victim on the back of the head with a brick and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.