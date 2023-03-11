A man has been charged after allegedly shouting homophobic and racist abuse at a Gillingham FC match.

The 19-year-old from Dartford was arrested on Tuesday 23 August 2022 after complaints were reported to Kent Police during an EFL Cup fixture against Exeter City.

He was released on bail pending further enquiries and has now received a postal summons to attend Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 April 2023.

The man is charged with two public order offences in addition to being drunk at a sports ground during a sporting event and failing to comply with a Football Banning Order.

Gillingham FC played Exeter City in the EFL Cup in August 2022.

Another man who was arrested at the same time will face no further action.

Superintendent Elena Hall said: "Kent Police has a strong working relationship with football clubs throughout the county and we support them in their efforts to eradicate abuse of all kinds from the sport.

"We encourage anyone who hears or sees inappropriate behaviour at any sporting event to report it to a steward or police officer at the earliest opportunity so action can be taken against those responsible.

"You can also report discriminatory behaviour at football matches to Kick It Out by emailing report@kickitout.org, calling 0203 967 8989 or messaging them on social media."