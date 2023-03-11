Oxford United have appointed Liam Manning as the club’s new head coach.

Liam, 37, first came to prominence as coach of the West Ham under-23 side before joining City Football Group and becoming first Director of Coaching at New York City FC and then Head Coach at Lommel FC in Belgium.

Liam then enjoyed a successful spell at MK Dons where he guided the club to the play-off semi-final in his first season.

He will be joined by Chris Hogg as Assistant Manager at the club and they will work alongside the existing coaching staff of Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown.

Craig will be in charge for today’s (11 March) home game against Derby before Liam takes up his new role on Monday morning (13 March).

Chairman Grant Ferguson said: "Liam has a fantastic reputation as a coach and for helping to develop young players. His sides play with a sense of identity and purpose and play attacking football and that is something that Oxford United have always tried to do.

"We had an outstanding list of candidates and as promised we went through a rigorous recruitment process but Liam was our unanimous choice. We would also like to welcome Chris and thank Craig and the staff who have all worked so hard over the last couple of weeks and who I am sure will be a huge help to Liam and Chris as we all try to turn results around this season and then build for the future."

Liam said: "I thank the Board for showing faith in me and I want to repay that, first of all by ensuring the team pull away from any immediate danger and then by being part of a very exciting period in the club’s history. Oxford has amazing fans home and away, there are big plans for the future of the club and I can’t wait to get started.

"Obviously Craig and the staff have worked towards the Derby game all week, know the players and will be in charge today but I will be there to watch and offer advice if asked, and I look forward to meeting the supporters and staff and being part of a big club with even bigger ambitions."

Liam is due to meet the press at his first Press Conference as Head Coach on Monday (13 March).