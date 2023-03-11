Officers searching for a missing boy from Bournemouth are appealing for information from the public to help find him.

Charlie Whatmough, aged 12, was reported missing having left an address in the East Howe area at around 4.30pm yesterday (10 March).

He is described as five feet seven inches tall with mousey blond hair. Charlie was wearing a blue coat with stitching across the arms, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police, said: "Due to Charlie’s young age and the fact he has not been seen for several hours now, we are becoming concerned for his welfare and are keen to find him as soon as possible to make sure he is all right.

"I would urge anyone with information regarding Charlie’s whereabouts, or who has seen a boy matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police immediately.

"I would also like to make a direct plea to Charlie if you see this to please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are. We just want to make sure that you are OK."

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Charlie's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 10:771.