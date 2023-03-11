Police are investigating a sexual assault which occurred in Hoglands Park, Southampton, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 11 March).

It was reported to police that at around 1.30am, a 19-year-old woman was walking through the park when she was approached by a man she did not know.

The man began speaking with her before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her over her clothing. He then left the area on foot and was wearing a distinctive patterned yellow jacket.

The man is described as:

Asian or Arabic

Around 5ft 6ins tall

Average build

Short black hair

Moustache

Detective Inspector Joanne Beresford said: "This incident was understandably very distressing for the young woman involved, and we know that this will also cause additional concern for the wider community who use these public spaces in the city.

"We are investigating this incident thoroughly, scoping CCTV footage from the area, and are closely supporting the victim.

"These enquiries will continue over the course of the weekend, and you can also expect to see uniformed officers out on patrol in this area, particularly late in the evening. If you have any concerns at all while you are out in the area, please do not hesitate to approach them.

"We have a distinctive description of the man who carried out this attack, and would encourage anyone who saw a man matching this description or perhaps had any interactions with him that night to please get in touch with police.”