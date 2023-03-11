Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed after being found guilty of rape in Reading.

Bradley Holloway, aged 31, of Rupert Square, Reading, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 at Reading Crown Court.

He was sentenced to six years in jail at the same court on Tuesday (7 March) and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dominique Roe, based at Reading police station, said: "I want to thank the victim for the bravery she has shown in reporting this and giving evidence in court which has led to a successful conviction of Bradley Holloway, who is a predatory sex offender.

Reading Crown Court.

"Following this conviction and custodial sentence of six years, I hope this case demonstrates to other victims of crime that Thames Valley Police will listen and support you at every stage.

"Therefore, if you are a victim of crime and want to make a report, you can visit our website or call us on 101.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."