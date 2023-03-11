A family of singers from Kent have gone viral once again after writing their very own version of the BCC's Match of the Day theme tune.

The video of the Marsh family singing has racked up more than 231.7k views since it was posted on Twitter on Friday (10 March).

The track, written and sung by the family of six from Faversham, outlines the fallout over former footballer Gary Lineker’s removal from the BBC show in a row over impartiality.

The family first went viral at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when they posted a video of them singing a parody of a song from the musical Les Miserables.

The broadcaster’s radio and TV timetables have been disrupted as a host of pundits pulled out of shows.

Match Of The Day regulars Ian Wright and Alan Shearer said they would not appear on the show in solidarity with Lineker.

Tonight’s Match Of The Day is set to go ahead without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators.

The BBC has apologised for the changes to this weekend’s sporting schedule.