Video footage of the scene of the lorry crash provided by Sandra Tomkeviciute.

A man has died in a crash in Purfleet, Essex when a lorry smashed into a row of houses.

The Emergency services were called to Jarrah Cottages on London Road, following reports of a serious collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics and the public.

His family has been informed and no other people were injured in the collision.

A lorry has crashed into a row of houses in Purfleet killing a man. Credit: Sandra Tomkeviciute

Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to deal with the crash.

The road remains partially closed with temporary traffic lights in place in the immediate vicinity of the collision.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We continue to work with partners whilst an assessment is made by specialists on how best to recover the vehicle."

Thurrock Council is offering support to those affected.

The air ambulance was called to the scene of a lorry crash in Purfleet, where a man died. Credit: Sandra Tomkeviciute

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

An investigation into what caused the collision is now underway.

A file is being prepared for the coroner