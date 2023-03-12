A pet cat and dog have died in a fire which broke out in the kitchen of house in Aylesford, Kent.

Fifteen firefighters were called to the blaze at a property on Fernleigh Rise, Ditton.

Crews wearing breathing equipment tackled the fire in the kitchen, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

A man was treated for breathing in smoke by paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Three fire engines were called to Fernleigh Rise, Ditton where a cat and dog died. Credit: Google Maps

A volunteer response team from Kent Fire and Rescue Service and the British Red Cross also attended to give support to the resident.

Once the fire was under control, a high pressure fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and possibly linked to an electrical item or an electrical fault.