A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Southampton.

It was reported to police that at around 1.30am on Saturday 11 March, a 19-year-old woman was walking through Hoglands Park when she was approached by a man she did not know.

The man began speaking with her before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her over her clothing.

This afternoon (Sunday 12 March), police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers continue to encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact them.