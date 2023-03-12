Several thousand homes in the Burgess Hill area of West Sussex are without power.

Engineers have temporarily turned off power so that they can carry out further safety checks, after a fault in a substation.

This will affect supplies to properties from 12.45pm today for about three hours.

Homes and shops have no electricity supply, traffic lights and railway station signs out of action and some mobile phone signals are also down.

UK Power Networks say they're working hard to reconnect supplies as quickly as is safely possible.

Power was first cut on March 9th, 2023 to allow engineers to work on the problem.

Supplies were restored but cut again today, Sunday 12th March.