Around 45 crews tackle large warehouse fire in Andover

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Smoke can be seen pouring out of the warehouse

A large warehouse fire has broken out on the Walworth Industrial Estate in Andover.

Around 45 firefighters from across Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire and Berkshire were called to the scene shortly after 10am.

People are being told to stay away from the site due to the large number of fire engines and equipment in the area.

In a statement, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue said: "Please avoid the area due to the large number of emergency services vehicles in attendance, and if you live nearby keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke."

More to follow.