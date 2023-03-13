Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Gillingham, Kent.

Police officers were called to the High Street on Thursday 9 March following reports a teenager had been stabbed.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

It was reported that he had been speaking to a group of people outside a shop when he was assaulted.

A 17-year-old boy from Gillingham and a 16-year-old boy from Hertfordshire have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Both are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday (13 March).

Three other teenagers who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.