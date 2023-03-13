Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after Rolex and TAG watches worth £13,000 were stolen from a jewellers in Dorset.

A man entered Christchurch Jewellers in Saxon Square at around 12.40pm on Thursday 9 March.

He asked to look at two high value watches – a Rolex valued at £12,000 and a TAG watch valued at £1,000.

The man grabbed both watches and pushed a member of staff out of the way before leaving the store. The member of staff sustained minor injuries.

Detective Constable Evelyn Ahmadi, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into this robbery, and we have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to his identity to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has come across a Rolex or TAG watch being offered for sale online or locally in suspicious circumstances.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...