A 14-year-old girl has been injured in a hit and run in Aylesbury.

The girl was struck by a black car on a zebra crossing outside the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital at 8.26pm on Saturday (11/3).

The driver did not stop at the scene and the girl suffered minor injuries.

The teenager was treated at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the incident.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennett said: "I would like appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"I would particularly like to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist the investigation."

People are being asked to submit their footage directly to Thames Valley Police or to call 101 if they witnessed it.