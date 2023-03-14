Basingstoke suspected murder now being treated as 'not suspicious'

Police investigating the death of a woman in Basingstoke are no longer treating it as murder.

A woman, in her 70s, was found with serious injuries at an address in Schubert Road last Thursday (9 March).

Police and an ambulance attended the property but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 72 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but will now have no further action taken against him.

