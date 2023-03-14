Boy, 17, arrested following 'armed intruder' incident at sixth-form college

A 17-year-old boy from Botley has been arrested on suspicion of affray and causing a disturbance on educational premises.

Armed police were called to Barton Peveril College, Eastleigh, on March 9 after receiving reports of a person with a knife inside the college.

Barton Peveril College was placed in lockdown and students were told to hide in cupboards and under desks.

No weapon was located and, at this time, no knife related injuries have been reported.

Following extensive enquiries, three boys were identified as sustaining minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of five to six boys who had entered the college grounds.