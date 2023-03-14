Play Brightcove video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

A couple whose son died three days after a home birth are campaigning to make sure other families don't suffer the same heartbreak.

An inquest found a delay in transferring Stephanie Trott to hospital when baby Arthur was breeched in 2021 contributed to his death.

Changes have since been made to the NHS home birth policy across Sussex - which has already helped two babies.

Now both Stephanie and her husband, Matt, from Burgess Hill in Sussex want the guidelines rolled out nationally.

The couple have purchased a piece of land as a legacy for Arthur - and plan to use it as a space for people to find peace in stressful times.

Baby Arthur was an undiagnosed footling breech who became stuck during a planned home delivery in May 2021.

By the time Stephanie was transferred to hospital, Arthur had suffered an irrecoverable hypoxic brain injury and his life support was withdrawn three days after his birth.

At an inquest into his death in November 2022, the coroner concluded that South East Coast Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust's delay in transferring Arthur and his mum to Princess Royal Hospital materially contributed to his death.

Stephanie, 33, said: "Life without Arthur is very painful - there is a real gap in our family where he should be and it will forever feel like a part of us is missing. He dominates our life and we are constantly thinking about him."

Matt, 37, said: "It was the most traumatic thing we have ever experienced. You could hear the panic and confusion in everyone's voices - one minute they were told to go to hospital, the next minute to stay.

"Since Arthur's death, we both have doubts in the system, whereas we didn't have those previously. We're more hesitant when asking for help because we don't know if we can trust professionals."

Matt and Stephanie Trott with baby Arthur

As a result of Arthur's death, all planned home births in Sussex are now being offered a presentation scan at 38 weeks.

At the time of Arthur's inquest, this had been offered to 75 families, 65 of which had taken it up, identifying two babies who were unknown breech.

SECAmb has also begun liaising with NHS trusts throughout the South East to install red emergency phones in the labour wards of hospitals so crews transferring acute obstetric emergencies to hospital have a direct line to midwives and obstetricians, rather than A&E.

The first of these phones was installed at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in November 2021.

The Trotts are now calling on other NHS trusts across the country to do the same.

A spokesperson for SECAmb told us: "We would like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences to Mr and Mrs Trott and we welcome any changes to national breech birth guidance aimed at improving maternity care."