An assistance dog from Sheerness, Kent, has won the Family Cross-breed of the Year title at this year's Scruffts.

Two-year-old spaniel mix, Delila, competed against 23 other semi-finalists to make it to the finals of the Crufts sister competition.

The annual dog show was hosted by the Kennel Club and judged by Nicky Ackerley-Kemp, along with guest judges, comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

The judges looked for qualities in character, health, and temperament.

Delila is an assistance dog belonging to Francesca Cairns who has autism and a heart condition.

She is trained to help with daily chores including taking clothes out of the washing machine.

Delila is also able to detect when Francesca's heart rate peaks or she has high anxiety.

Francesca said: "I have autism and a heart condition so she lets me know when my heart rate peaks or when I'm about to get really anxious or have meltdowns."

"And she helps me with day-to-day tasks. She helps me everyday."

Francesca added: "When I found out we won, it was just so incredible.

"Seeing the crowd cheering for Delila, I think that's what made it even better.

"I knew everyone else knew how incredible she was and how fantastic and wonderful she actually is."

As well as scooping the Scruffts Cross-breed Family Dog of the Year title, Delila received a year's supply of dog food from James Wellbeloved.

Sonja Hartomo, European brand manager, said: "Scruffts is a cross-breed family dog competition so anyone with a dog, regardless of the breed or background, can attend or take part.

"We are looking for things like behaviour, the relationship with the owner, all the joy the bring to their owners' lives and this is what they are judged on.

"It's a lovely competition for everyone."

Collecting their award, an emotional Francesca said: "(Delila) makes everyday worth it. I wouldn't be here without her.

"I wouldn't leave my house much of the time without her."

Francesca and Delila are now planning to go to university in September, where Francesca will study animal science.

