A man who threatened shop staff with a knife in Crawley told police officers they "did the right thing" getting him off the streets.

Craig Baker, 43, entered the Co-Op in Ifield Drive with a 10-inch kitchen knife and demanded that a member of staff behind the counter hand over cash.

She refused and activated the security alarm. A second member of staff attempted to intervene, but Baker hit him in the face.

Baker then forced his way behind the counter and stole two bottles of vodka.

As he left the store, he threatened a customer whilst still holding the knife.

His fingerprints were recovered from the till area and police officers arrested him. He was charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a knife in public and threatening a person with a knife in public.

Later on in a police interview he said: "I didn’t mean to do anything naughty…

"You guys have done the right thing getting me off the streets".

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of 32 months in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Catherine Richardson, said: “Baker committed these offences whilst brandishing a large kitchen knife, causing a number of people including staff and customers to fear for their lives.

“Thanks to the swift actions of the staff, who activated the store alarm, we were able to quickly respond to the scene and ensure no one had been seriously hurt.

“Forensics investigators took prints from the store, which led to the identification and arrest of Baker within 24 hours.

“This case demonstrates that our officers are on hand to respond to reports of threats and violence, including knife crime, as we strive to keep communities safe and bring offenders to justice.”