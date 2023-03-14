People are being reminded to stay away from cliff edges after a large crack appeared in East Sussex.

The crack at Seven Sisters cliffs, near Seaford, appears to span several metres and sections of rock have fallen on the Birling Gap beach.

It comes after recent high winds and poor weather.

Drone footage from above the cliffs show the extent of the rockfall which has scattered across the beach.

There have been several cliff falls in the area in recent years.

In January 2023, sections of Birling Gap beach were closed following a cliff fall and last year rope fences were installed at cliff edges across East Sussex to keep people away from cliff edges.

Safety officials say they are aware of the new cliff crack and have urged people to stay well away.

South Downs National Park has issued safety advice on its website reminding visitors that the chalk cliffs are unstable, with many unseen overhangs and cracks.

It warns, despite monitoring, the vast majority of chalk falls happen with no warning.