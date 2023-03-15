A GP used his authority over female patients in an "insidious way" to take advantage of them for his sexual gratification, a court has heard.

Stephen Cox, 63, denies committing eight indecent assaults against seven female patients while he was practising as a GP in Bracknell, Berkshire, between October 1990 and September 1997.

The allegations against him include that he touched patients' breasts, pressed his erect penis on to the hand of a woman, stroked a female's leg and put his fingers into a woman's vagina.

At Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Tahir Khan KC questioned why seven women would accuse him of crimes if, as Cox insists, he is innocent.

He said: "What are the chances of a highly regarded professional man of medicine being targeted by seven women, almost all completely independent of each other, and be accused of very similar sexual offences? Is it really going to be suggested that is just a coincidence?

"What is so special about Stephen Cox that made these seven women all want to accuse him of offences which he did not commit?

"Why would these women make up false allegations against him?"

Mr Khan said there was a "common thread" running through the cases of "young women, naively trusting a doctor to be professional", who instead used his authority in an "insidious way to take advantage" of them.

He added: "Various explanations have been suggested by the defence: it was an accident, it wasn't an accident it was a misunderstanding, if it wasn't a misunderstanding the woman is lying for some reason only known to her. The defendant wants to have his cake and eat it.

"Of course, there is another explanation, the victims are all telling the truth. We say that's the only explanation that makes any sense at all."

But Michael Rawlinson KC, defending Cox, claimed the prosecution has tried to "cherry pick the parts of the evidence they say are right and use them against" him.

He said: "The problems with these allegations, members of the jury, is they are very easy to make but it is incredibly difficult to refute and defend, other than 'I didn't do it'. That's all Dr Cox is trying to say.

"Look at the cases dispassionately, look at them carefully and don't fall into the trap of the lazy broad brush approach that I suggest is being urged upon you."

Mr Rawlinson suggested it was significant that none of the alleged victims "complained to the police at the time" of the incidents.

He questioned why all but two of the complainants allegedly returned for subsequent appointments with Cox after the alleged assaults.

Mr Rawlinson suggested to the jury that the reason they kept going back for appointments is that they "weren't sure" what Cox had done to them was wrong.

He added: "How can you be sure now when they weren't sure then?"< Mr Rawlinson said Cox is at a "serious disadvantage" because the passage of time means he cannot remember details about the incidents.

Speaking of the alleged victims, he added: "Four of them knew other people had complained by the time they made their complaint. It does not matter that they did not know the detail.

"What matters is, as a human, you then start going 'Oh I remember seeing that doctor, I remember that and I remember feeling really uncomfortable at the time, maybe he's done this to me? In fact, thinking about it, he did it to me."

Mr Rawlinson said two other defendants had spoken to each other about his alleged offences some time before they decided to report it to the police.

He added: "How can you rule out that what one complainant says to another complainant, however many years ago, or reads in the papers or on a website or press release, consciously or unconsciously, colours how they see Dr Cox and his interactions with them?"

The trial will continue on Wednesday (15 March), when the jury is expected to retire to consider its verdicts.