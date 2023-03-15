Quest to make 97-year-old care home resident's dying wish come true

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: 97-year-old Janine singing along at a George Ezra concert at the O2

A care home resident from Tunbridge Wells says her dying wish is to receive a message from pop star George Ezra or to meet him in person.

97-year-old Janine is a massive fan of the singer and thanks to the help of the community was able to go and watch him in concert as a vip at the O2 on Monday night (13 March).

The trip was organised by Lizzie Penman-Green who makes end of life wishes come true for people in Birkin Lodge Care & Nursing Home - a hospice that provides end of life care.

They're throwing her a 98th birthday party in July and want to try and get a message from George Ezra by then.

Watch the moment Janine finds out she's going to a George Ezra concert

The moment Lizzie told Janine about her surprise trip to the O2 was captured on video.

Janine is handed a George Ezra t-shirt and when asked what she might need it for, she replies: "To show people!"

Janine is then handed two balloons with her invitation to the concert written on them.

The invitation reads: "To Janine, I would like to invite you as a vip guest to join me in a vip box at a George Ezra concert on Monday 13th March."

Janine replies: "Oh lovely, how lovely!" before starting to cry.

Janine, her family and Lizzie at the George Ezra concert Credit: Lizzie Penman-Green/Instagram

Posting on Instagram about the concert, Lizzie wrote: "Janine had the absolute time of her life! She spoke about it all the way home in the mini bus.

"She said she was so thankful that now when she heard him on the radio, she would be able to envisage this night when his songs came on.

"When that came out of her mouth, I boo'ed like a baby!

"Thank you so much to this wonderful community for supporting my dream."