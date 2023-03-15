A section of Seven Sisters cliffs, near Seaford, has fallen after a crack appeared on Friday.

The crack appears to span several metres and sections of rock have fallen on the Birling Gap beach.

It comes after recent high winds and poor weather.

The extent of the rockfall, which has scattered across the beach, has been captured by aerial photographs.

Posting on social media, Seven Sisters Country Park confirmed: "After a crack first appeared on Friday, this section of the cliff has since fallen.

"Another reminder to be cautious of getting too close to the cliff edge and base.

"Enjoy the view, but do so well away from the edge and base."

South Downs National Park has issued safety advice on its website reminding visitors that the chalk cliffs are unstable, with many unseen overhangs and cracks.

It warns, despite monitoring, the vast majority of chalk falls happen with no warning.