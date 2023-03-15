Seven men fined for poaching offences in Oxfordshire

Seven men have been sentenced for entering land as a trespasser with poaching equipment in Britwell Salome, Oxfordshire.

Police were called after two 4x4 vehicles were spotted, driving across fields in Britwell Salome, shining lamps on January 7, 2022.

The individuals were arrested by officers who later found ball bearings, a hunting lamp and a lock knife in the vehicles.

Police believe the men were planning to go hunting on the field.

A lamp discovered in one of the vehicles Credit: Thames Valley Police

William Loveridge, aged 23, John-Henry Loveridge, aged 21, Levi Loveridge aged 23, and Michael Loveridge, aged 31, all of Milton Close, Horton, Slough, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Tommy Giles, aged 18, of Mill Place, Datchet, Alfie Chambers, aged 22, of Molesey Close, Hersham and Johnny Inman, aged 20, of Swallow Park, Surbiton, Surrey also plead guilty to the offence.

William Loveridge, John-Henry Loveridge and Alfie Chambers were given £250 fines, ordered to pay £200 in costs and surcharges of £34.

Giles, Inman, Michael Loveridge and Levi Loveridge were also ordered to pay £200 in costs and £34 in surcharges but were only fined £150.

Police recovered two 4x4 vehicles Credit: Thames Valley Police

PC Ryan Dollery, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “This was a result of great teamwork between response officers and the Rural Crime Taskforce which has ended in the sentencing of seven offenders.

“I hope this demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will work hard to bring rural crime offenders to justice.”