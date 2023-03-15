A father who was hospitalised after having a stroke has still been able to watch his daughter get married, thanks to help from a dedicated hospital team.

When the Family Liaison Team (FLO) at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, heard stroke patient Geoff was unable to attend his daughter’s wedding in Solihull, they set to work to ensure he could still witness the special event.

Tina and Harry from the hospital Trust’s FLO team, Senior Sister Annie and Health Care Support Worker Rudi liaised with Geoff’s daughter Kat to ensure a camera was set up at the wedding.

They then worked together organising balloons, cake and prosecco and invited other patients on the ward to join in and watch a live stream of the wedding.

Geoff describes the actions of the hospital as 'above and beyond." Credit: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

The retired pipe fitter welder was in the Lotus Rehab ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital for three months following a stroke in December.

He received physiotherapy to help him walk again and take care of himself at home.

Now, he has been discharged and will continue to receive help from the Community Stroke Rehab team.

Despite the disappointment of missing the ceremony in person, Geoff was “over the moon” that he was still able to participate, watching his son and grandson take his place walking his daughter down the aisle.

He said: “It couldn’t have gone any better really.

“I couldn’t believe how much the hospital staff put themselves out to organise it and look out for someone else.

"They went above and beyond”.

Family Liaison Officer Tina added: “I just felt it was so important to make the day feel special for Geoff and to ensure he could celebrate his daughter Kat’s special day, if only virtually.

"It was a lovely memorable day with lots of laughter and joy.”

Gang guilty of using refrigerated lorry to smuggle migrants into Portsmouth port >

Dog owners urged by the University of Portsmouth to sign up to a dog database this World Pet Day >