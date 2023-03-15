A tumble dryer has burst into flames in at a property in Oxfordshire.

Fire crews were called to Heyford Park near Bicester on Tuesday night (14 March).

The appliance caught light inside a shed before a neighbour managed to partially put it out.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people not to put dryers or washing machines on while out of the house or asleep.

To check if your white goods appliance has a recall notice on it, visit https://www.whitegoodsafety.com

For fire safety advice, visit https://www.365alive.co.uk/cms/content/electrical-safety