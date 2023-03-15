Anonymous artist Banksy has unveiled his latest creation but people won't be able to visit it as it's already been destroyed.

The mural, called Morning is Broken, appeared on the side of a derelict farmhouse in Herne Bay in Kent.

It depicts a young boy opening curtains made of corrugated iron alongside a cat.

Banksy claimed the artwork in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday morning (15 March) and at the same time revealed demolition trucks have already torn it down.

The artwork appeared on the side of a derelict farmhouse on Blacksole Farm. Credit: Banksy/Instagram

It's reported builders working at Blacksole Farm had no idea it was a genuine Banksy and "felt sick" when they learned it was one of his.

The site, owned by Kitewood, is earmarked for dozens of new homes.

Demolition work started yesterday.

It is not yet known whether the piece has been preserved by the demolition teams.

Banksy confirmed the artwork was his on Instagram Credit: Banksy/Instagram

One of the contractors, George Caudwell, told KentOnline: “We had no idea it was a Banksy.

"It made me feel sick realising it was a Banksy - we were gutted.

"We started demolishing it yesterday.

"The landowner watched us do it and didn’t know either.”

It is not yet known whether the artwork has been preserved. Credit: Banksy/Instagram

Just last month, another creation by Banksy, called Valentine's Day Mascara, was partly removed by Thanet District Council.

The artwork appeared on the side of a building in Margate, Kent, highlighting the issue of domestic violence.

Council workers removed a fridge freezer, which formed part of the installation, 'on the grounds of safety' as it was on public land.

It was later confirmed the piece would be taken to the town's Dreamland park.

