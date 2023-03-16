Around 70 firefighters tackle 'significant' blaze at hotel in Midhurst

Play Brightcove video

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Midhurst

Around 70 firefighters are currently tackling a "significant" blaze at a hotel in Midhurst.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning at The Angel Inn in North Street and has since spread to adjacent properties.

Joint Fire Control mobilised 15 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, an off-road vehicle and high volume pump to the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says "over 30 people were safely evacuated from the hotel".

A relief centre has been set up in Midhurst for those that have been displaced.

People living in the area are being told by the fire service to keep their windows closed because of the smoke.

Area manager for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Richard Abbot, said: "It's too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire but we will be investigating the fire as soon as it's safe to do so."

The fire service is working with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service alongside Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The service says firefighters will be " at the scene for a considerable amount of time".

North Street is closed with commuters told to avoid the area and find alternative routes.