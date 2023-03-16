CCTV images released in Andover sexual assault investigation

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Andover have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The incident took place sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday 16 January 2023.

It was reported that the girl was approached by a man she did not know as she walked along the path that runs behind the commercial units in River Way, near to the Enham Arch roundabout.

As she got to the tunnel between the units and the river, the man grabbed her arm and forced her to touch him.

The girl was able to break free and ran away.

Detectives have been carrying out various lines of enquiry since the incident was reported.

They have now released two CCTV images of a man seen near this area at the time.

Police would like to speak to him as he might hold important information that could their investigation.

If you are the man in the images, or you recognise him, or if you have any other information on this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230021013.

You can also contact the police via their website.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.