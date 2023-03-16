Endangered lions settling into their new home in Kent

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Sahee and Sonika enjoying life in their new surroundings at The Big Cat Sanctuary

We all know moving home is a massive task with lots of planning but imagine the work involved in transporting two lions 177 miles to their new home?

That's exactly what the team at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Smarden, Kent had to do as they welcomed two six-year-old Asiatic lions.

Sahee and Sonika had crate training leading up to the move from Bristol Zoo so their journey was stress free.

The lions are part of a conservation project that hopes to save the species.

Sonika is becoming more confident each day Credit: The Big Cat Sanctuary

The pair represent a species that has been fast declining.

There are thought to be only a few hundred left in Gujurat in India.

But, thanks to conservation work, that decline in numbers has been halted, and animal charities hope that one day, we could see numbers increasing.

Sahee, who was born 15th July 2016 in Le Pal in France, is said to be enjoying exploring his new surroundings while Sonika, who was born on 25th May 2016 at Cotswold Wildlife Park in the UK, is becoming more confident each day.

