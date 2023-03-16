A former rescue dog who was adopted from Dogs Trust in Shoreham has been helping to find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey.

Davey the six-year-old springer spaniel has served with Lancashire Fire and Rescue for nearly five years after being adopted in 2018.

During his first international deployment, Davey spent ten days in the city of Antakya in the Hatay province searching for survivors with UK International Search and Rescue (UK ISAR).

Davey was part of a team which arrived within 72 hours of the earthquake.

He searched around 40 buildings per day and helped to find three survivors. He also provided intelligence for the rest of the team about where to focus their rescue efforts.

Davey is the only rescue dog within a team of eight dogs qualified to work internationally with UK ISAR.

Credit: Dogs Trust

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Canine Team Lead Lindsay Sielski said: "Our dogs and the work they do is so important in the harshest of environments.

"Hatay was an assault on the senses with the noise, sights, smells, dust and shattered glass everywhere, but the dogs weren't distracted from their purpose of finding people alive.

"We worked 18-hour days during which Davey searched tirelessly. He located a female casualty on the first day of searching who went on to be successfully rescued.

"Davey is a very special search dog. He is so agile and his dexterity is phenomenal. He doesn't get overly excited on searches, he doesn't give wrong answers, he works effortlessly and methodically - it is beautiful to witness.

"He has the magical on-off switch. He comes home at the end of the working day with me as part of the family and is a different dog.

"Search dogs like Davey play such a vital role that not only protects the health and safety of all Fire and Rescue teams, but they also protect our mental health by searching in areas we can't. Davey and the other three dogs deployed to Turkey carried out their work flawlessly."

Davey arrived at Dogs Trust Shoreham in March 2018 as a one-year-old after his owner could no longer care for him.

One month after being handed into Dogs Trust's care, Davey was a search dog in training in Lancashire.

Assistant Manager Operations at Dogs Trust Shoreham, Vicky Grylls, spotted his potential instantly.

Vicky said: "Davey was an active, fun dog who loved a tennis ball so we knew straight away he could be ideal as a service dog.

"We could see he was a quick learner and we were aware Lindsay was looking for a dog to train up. Davey was a perfect fit and has been a total star ever since. We are proud to have played a small part in his amazing journey. Davey is a very special boy."