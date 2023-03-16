Police have arrested a seventh man in their investigation of a murder in Southampton.

Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, Thornhill, in the early hours of Saturday, 25 February.

A 39-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday (15 March).

He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Police are continuing to investigate after Mark Noke was stabbed in Southampton. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Six other men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case.

DI Elizabeth Brunt said: “We continue to follow up multiple leads and work through a large amount of evidence as part of our investigation into Mark’s murder.

“Please continue to report any information which could help bring those responsible to justice.

“Extra patrols continue in the Thornhill area so if you see an officer in the area and have any concerns, please speak to them.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report via the Hampshire Police website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

You can also send information including CCTV footage online by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23W01-PO1 quoting the same reference number.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org