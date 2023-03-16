The Last Word: March 2023

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts March's edition of The Last Word.

In this month's Last Word, reaction to yesterday's budget. Will it be the recipe for recovery that Jeremy Hunt wants?

Rishi Sunak's latest plan to stop the small boats.

The London Mayor's scheme to clean-up the air in the capital: why are so many Councils in the South upset?

And HS2 - going nowhere fast. Is it too late to pull the plug on the entire project?

To debate all this and more: