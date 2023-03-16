A wealthy Hampshire businessman who killed his wife, hid her body and then made an emotional appeal on television for her to return home, is due to be released from prison.

Mike Gifford-Hull strangled his wife, Kirsi, and buried her body in Micheldever Woods in September 2005.

He was jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years.

During Gifford-Hull's trial, a jury at Winchester Crown Court was told it was an "elaborate and determined pretence" to cover up what he'd done.

Gifford-Hull disposed of his wife's body in Micheldever Woods Credit: ITV News Meridian

Gifford-Hull admitted he'd strangled his wife but claimed he hadn't mean to do it.

He tried to explain how he ended up killing Kirsi during a row at their home and told the court: "I don't understand how I killed her, I must have strangled her."

In 2017, a body language expert studied Gifford-Hull's mannerisms during the televised public appeal.

He said his behaviour, and in particular the way he was blinking, proved he was guilty.

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides reported on the story at the time

During the press conference, an apparently teary Gifford-Hull said: "The kids have made banners for you, cards for you and you'll love them. Please come home.

"The kids need you back, I need you back. Please get in touch."

The body-language expert said: "We expect the blink rate to increase when you're thinking and you're performing to a camera but this was highly unusual.

"The average blink rate is five to six times per minute, we've got three times that per second so you can almost hear the cogs working inside his head to try and portray a story across to the camera."

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Michael Gifford-Hull following an oral hearing in February 2023.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."