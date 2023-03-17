Detectives investigating a homophobic assault in Bournemouth town centre have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Officers were called to Exeter Crescent at 9.53pm on Monday 6 March.

It's reported that a man said homophobic abuse to two men, before pushing one of them to the floor.

He sustained an injury to his eye that is not believed to be serious.

Police Constable Jack Cornick, of Bournemouth police, said: “Following further enquiries, I have now obtained CCTV images of a man I would like to identify and would ask anyone who recognises him to please come forward.

“Dorset Police does not tolerate hate crime and we are doing all we can to locate the offender.

“If anyone witnessed what happened and has not already spoken to police, I would like to renew my appeal for you to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230035452. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

