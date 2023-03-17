Dangerous driver jailed for causing Hampshire crash which killed girlfriend

A man has been jailed for nine years for causing a crash which killed his girlfriend on the A32 near Droxford in Hampshire.

Liam Pusey, 23, of the A339 in Herriard, was driving his modified BMW up to 85mph in a 50 mile zone on 4 February 2021 when he lost control and span into the path of an oncoming car.

His passenger, 20-year-old Melissa Orsborn - was cut out of the car and later died in Southampton General Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle - a silver Volkswagen Golf - 37-year-old Louisa Wray from Fareham, suffered a broken wrist and foot.

Pusey was found guilty following a trial of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court heard that Pusey had heavily modified his BMW and used it for drifting. Jurors were told that Pusey had worn down his tyres through drifting so much that the construction cords were exposed on the inner edge of the front offside tyre.

A forensic examiner told the jury the BMW was in such a dangerous condition it should not have been driven on a public road.

Police Constable Lucy Hawkins, of the Roads Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Liam Pusey showed total disregard for the safety of his passenger and other road users by speeding in a dangerously unsafe vehicle.

"His recklessness has taken the life of one woman and put another in hospital.

"I hope the result we got today makes other drivers think twice about their driving and the state of their vehicles."

