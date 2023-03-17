A key route in Hampshire is to close next month, as part of works by the county council to patch road defects.

Chilbolton Avenue, which links Romsey Road to Stockbridge Road, will be shut between 0930 and 1630 for 11 days.

Works will commence on the 3 April and are due to finish by the 14 April. They are part of the annual programme of carriageway repairs.

In a letter to local residents Hampshire Highways, which maintains the county's roads, said the works were needed to carry out 'carriageway surface repairs' in 'localised areas' on the street.

Access for residents will be maintained 'wherever possible' during the closure, but for all other traffic a diversion route will be in force.

Drivers will be diverted towards the one way system and past the railway station for the duration of the works.

The works come as Hampshire County Council is expected to net £5,954,400 in funding from the government to help tackle road defects.

Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £200 million will be allocated to tackling the "curse of potholes" as he laid out the government's Budget for the coming year.

The extra cash will be added to the current potholes fund, which is £500 million per year.